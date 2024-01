IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 151 users

Diterbitkan 18 November 1989

Oleh LIN

Beijing Watermelon (1989)

Shunzo is a popular greengrocer in a town near Tokyo. His life, and the lives of his wife Michi, and their two children, undergoes a dramatic change when he encounters Li, a poor college student from China.

Nobuhiko Obayashi

Bengal, Masako Motai, Yasufumi Hayashi, Haruhiko Saitô, Takashi Sasano, Hana Kino, Akira Emoto, Yugi Ogata, Ryo Okubo, Ryo Iwamatsu, Kazunori Hagiwara, Hiromi Oshima, Hiromi Oda, Shinbo Minami

tt0099116