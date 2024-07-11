IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 769 users

Diterbitkan 15 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World (2018)

A first-hand look into the revolutionary rise of the “citizen investigative journalist” collective known as Bellingcat. Comprised of various distinct personalities from around the globe, Bellingcat is an online association of talented and dedicated truth-seekers utilizing advanced digital research techniques to upend the world of journalism. De facto leader Eliot and his fellow researchers give us exclusive access into their tight-knit world as they demonstrate the unlimited power of open source investigation. In cases ranging from the MH17 disaster to the hidden crimes of the Syrian regime, the group’s power and growing global influence is examined and explored.

Hans Pool

Eliot Higgins, Christiaan Triebert

