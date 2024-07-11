Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Netherlands
Bintang film
Christiaan Triebert,
Eliot Higgins
Sutradara
Hans Pool
Genre
Documentary,
News
IMDb
7.3/
10from
769users
Diterbitkan
15 November 2018
Oleh
Synopsis
Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World (2018)
A first-hand look into the revolutionary rise of the “citizen investigative journalist” collective known as Bellingcat. Comprised of various distinct personalities from around the globe, Bellingcat is an online association of talented and dedicated truth-seekers utilizing advanced digital research techniques to upend the world of journalism. De facto leader Eliot and his fellow researchers give us exclusive access into their tight-knit world as they demonstrate the unlimited power of open source investigation. In cases ranging from the MH17 disaster to the hidden crimes of the Syrian regime, the group’s power and growing global influence is examined and explored.
Hans Pool
Eliot Higgins, Christiaan Triebert
tt7844518