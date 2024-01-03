  1. Home
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (2012)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

13,980

users

Diterbitkan

03 February 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (2012)

Guts, an immensely strong sword-for-hire, has little direction in his life, simply fighting one battle after the next. However, this all changes suddenly when he meets and is bested by Griffith, a beautiful and charismatic young man who leads the Band of the Hawk mercenary army. After Guts joins the Band and the relationship between the two men begins to blossom, Casca, the tough, lone swordswoman in the Band of the Hawk, struggles to accept Guts and the influence he has on the world around her. While the two men begin to fight together, Griffith continues to rise to power, all seemingly in order to reach his mysterious, prophesied goals. What lengths will Guts and Griffith go to in order to reach these goals, and where will fate take the two men?
Toshiyuki Kubooka
Hiroaki Iwanaga, Takahiro Sakurai, Yuki Kaji, Takahiro Fujiwara, Toa Yukinari, Yoshiaki Matsumoto, Minako Kotobuki, Kazuki Yao, Aki Toyosaki, Kenta Miyake, Nobuyuki Katsube, Rikiya Koyama, Hiroshi Arikawa, Hochu Otsuka, Kendô Kobayashi

Diterbitkan

Januari 4, 2024 1:04 am

Durasi

