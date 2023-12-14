IMDb 3.5 / 10 from 5,906 users

Diterbitkan 02 October 2013

Oleh mamat

Besharam (2013)

Babli is a street smart car mechanic living in a Delhi orphanage. He is charming and lives life to the fullest. He also steals cars to support his orphanage. He has no sense of right or wrong till he unwittingly hurts the love of his life, Tara. Babli realizes that there is no right way of doing the wrong thing. Babli sets out to fix all the wrongs in his life and he continues to be shameless about it.

Abhinav Kashyap

Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Amitosh Nagpal, Javed Jaffrey

tt2576450