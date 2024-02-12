  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Italy

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

5,177

users

Diterbitkan

05 February 1998

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Besieged (1998)

When an African dictator jails her husband, Shandurai goes into exile in Italy, studying medicine and keeping house for Mr. Kinsky, an eccentric English pianist and composer. She lives in one room of his Roman palazzo. He besieges her with flowers, gifts, and music, declaring passionately that he loves her, would go to Africa with her, would do anything for her. “What do you know of Africa?,” she asks, then, in anguish, shouts, “Get my husband out of jail!” The rest of the film plays out the implications of this scene and leaves Shandurai with a choice.
Bernardo Bertolucci
Thandiwe Newton, David Thewlis, Claudio Santamaria, John C. Ojwang, Massimo De Rossi, Veronica Lazăr, Elena Perino

Diterbitkan

Februari 12, 2024 2:47 pm

Durasi

