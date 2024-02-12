Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Besieged (1998) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Claudio Santamaria,
David Thewlis,
Elena Perino,
John C. Ojwang,
Massimo De Rossi,
Thandiwe Newton,
Veronica Lazar
Sutradara
Bernardo Bertolucci
IMDb
6.8/
10from
5,177users
Diterbitkan
05 February 1998
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Besieged (1998)
When an African dictator jails her husband, Shandurai goes into exile in Italy, studying medicine and keeping house for Mr. Kinsky, an eccentric English pianist and composer. She lives in one room of his Roman palazzo. He besieges her with flowers, gifts, and music, declaring passionately that he loves her, would go to Africa with her, would do anything for her. “What do you know of Africa?,” she asks, then, in anguish, shouts, “Get my husband out of jail!” The rest of the film plays out the implications of this scene and leaves Shandurai with a choice.
Bernardo Bertolucci
Thandiwe Newton, David Thewlis, Claudio Santamaria, John C. Ojwang, Massimo De Rossi, Veronica Lazăr, Elena Perino
tt0149723