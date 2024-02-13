IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 6,146 users

Diterbitkan 25 September 1987

Oleh mamat

Best Seller (1987)

Hit man Cleve approaches writer/cop Dennis about a story for his next book: How Cleve made a living, working for one of the most powerful politicians in the country. To get the story right, they travel around the country to gather statements and evidence, while strong forces use any means they can to keep the story untold.

John Flynn, Marilyn Bailey

James Woods, Brian Dennehy, Victoria Tennant, Allison Balson, Paul Shenar, George Coe, Anne Pitoniak, Mary Carver, Kathleen Lloyd, Sully Boyar, Charles Tyner, E. Brian Dean, Jeffrey Josephson, Edward Blackoff, Seymour Cassel, Branscombe Richmond, James Winburn, Mark Venturini

tt0092641