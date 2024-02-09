Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bhagam Bhag (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
India
Bintang film
Akshay Kumar,
Alexander Hathaway,
Arbaaz Khan,
Govardhan Asrani,
Govinda,
Jackie Shroff,
Lara Dutta,
Manoj Joshi,
Paresh Rawal,
Rajpal Yadav
Sutradara
Abilash Nair,
Priyadarshan
IMDb
6.6/
10from
14,569users
Diterbitkan
22 December 2006
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Bhagam Bhag (2006)
Champak Chaturvedi runs a theatrical troupe in India. He hires two men, Bunty – a graduate in Arts, and Babla- who cannot read nor write English. One has to play the role of the play’s hero, while one the villain. Both men end up squabbling with each other, as both want the hero’s part. Then Champak finds out that Bunty has molested the play’s heroine, Anjali, and punishes him. The group gets a contract to stage 30 plays in Britain, however, on the day of the departure, Anjali opts out, leaving Champak no alternative but to travel without a heroine, but hoping to recruit one while in Britain. Upon arrival, Babla sets about to find a suitable heroine from the Indian population, but Bunty beats him to it and recruits a woman named Munni.
Priyadarshan, Abilash Nair
Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Tanushree Dutta, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Govardhan Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Alexander Hathaway, Stephanie Page, Sharat Saxena
tt0805184