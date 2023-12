IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 2,899 users

Diterbitkan 19 October 2023

Oleh LIN

Bhagavanth Kesari (2023)

Bhagavanth Kesari’s life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes the guardian of Vijaya Lakshmi aka Vijji, daughter of his jailer. Kesari, with his unwavering sense of justice, embarks on a journey to nurture Vijji into a resilient young woman aspiring to join the Indian army. Intertwined in this narrative is the presence of Rahul Sanghvi, a power-hungry tycoon whose connection with Bhagavanth and Vijji, unravels hidden secrets.

Anil Ravipudi

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sree Leela, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Agarwal, P. Ravi Shankar, John Vijay, Muralidhar Goud, Raghu Babu, VTV Ganesh, Rathika Rose, Vadlamani Srinivas, Sravan Raghavendra, R. Sarathkumar, Jayachitra, Adukalam Naren, Sanjay Swaroop, Brahmaji, Palak Lalwani, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rahul Ravi, Bharath Reddy, Raj Tirandasu, Subbaraju, Jeevan Kumar, Anand Ramaraju, Racha Ravi, Chiintu Chakravarthii, Sunaina Badam

tt21810110