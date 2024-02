IMDb 3.3 / 10 from 1,969 users

Diterbitkan 10 August 2023

Oleh LIN

Bhola Shankar (2023)

A reformed gangster now taxi driver unwittingly draws the vengeance of a crime syndicate after aiding the police in busting a smuggling operation. Fueled by a burning desire for justice and to protect his adopted sister, he embarks on a relentless quest to hunt down the mobsters responsible.

Meher Ramesh

Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth, Murli Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi Mahavadi, Sreemukhi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Bitthiri Satthi, Rashmi Gautham, Uttej, Prabhas Sreenu, Raghu Babu, P. Ravi Shankar, Anee Master, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam

tt13131610