IMDb 3.5 / 10 from 333 users

Diterbitkan 02 March 2012

Oleh LIN

Billi Pig (2012)

The aspiring actress Marivalda, her husband Wanderley, a bankrupt insurance broker and a false priest do their best to get along in life. But they end up in the hands of a drug boss, whose daughter they promised to save the life of, hit in a shooting at a party in São Cristóvão. A huge cash reward is at stake and now all three have to chase the promised miracle.

José Eduardo Belmonte

Selton Mello, Grazi Massafera, Milton Gonçalves, Zezeh Barbosa, Cláudio Gabriel

tt2181839