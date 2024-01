IMDb 8.0 / 10 from 55,894 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 1998

Oleh mamat

Black Cat, White Cat (1998)

Matko is a small time hustler, living by the Danube with his 17-year-old son Zare. After a failed business deal he owes money to the much more successful gangster Dadan. Dadan has a sister, Afrodita, that he desperately wants to see get married so they strike a deal: Zare is to marry her.

Emir Kusturica

Bajram Severdzan, Srđan ‘Žika’ Todorović, Zabit Memedov, Florijan Ajdini, Branka Katić, Ljubica Adžović, Sabri Sulejmani, Jasar Destani, Predrag Laković, Miki Manojlović, Adnan Bekir, Zdena Hurtočakova, Stojan Sotirov, Irfan Jagli

tt0118843