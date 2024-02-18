IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 08 July 2023

Oleh LIN

Black Girl, Erupted (2023)

After a series of setbacks, high-achieving lawyer Reina must learn how to handle her mental health before her emotional outbursts destroy her career and her relationships.

Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Williams, Vanessa Bell Calloway, B.J. Britt, Kareem J. Grimes, Asia’h Epperson, Khalilah Joi, Brely Evans, Jolene Kay, Rodney Van Johnson, Alex Ross, R Scott Hoffman, James Hurley, Eric Roberts

tt26770530