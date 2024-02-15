Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Black Moon (1975) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Germany
Sutradara
Fernand Moszkowicz,
Louis Malle
IMDb
6.1/
10from
6,175users
Diterbitkan
24 September 1975
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Black Moon (1975)
There is a war in the world between the men and the women. A young girl tries to escape this reality and comes to a hidden place where a strange unicorn lives with a family: sister, brother, many children and an old woman that never leaves her bed but stays in contact with the world through her radio.
Louis Malle, Fernand Moszkowicz
Cathryn Harrison, Therese Giehse, Alexandra Stewart, Joe Dallesandro
tt0072709