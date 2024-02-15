IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 6,175 users

Diterbitkan 24 September 1975

Oleh mamat

Black Moon (1975)

There is a war in the world between the men and the women. A young girl tries to escape this reality and comes to a hidden place where a strange unicorn lives with a family: sister, brother, many children and an old woman that never leaves her bed but stays in contact with the world through her radio.

Louis Malle, Fernand Moszkowicz

Cathryn Harrison, Therese Giehse, Alexandra Stewart, Joe Dallesandro

tt0072709