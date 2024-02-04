  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

9,918

users

Diterbitkan

17 May 1967

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Bob Dylan – Dont Look Back (1967)

In this wildly entertaining vision of one of the twentieth century’s greatest artists, Bob Dylan is surrounded by teen fans, gets into heated philosophical jousts with journalists, and kicks back with fellow musicians Joan Baez, Donovan, and Alan Price.
D. A. Pennebaker
Bob Dylan, Albert Grossman, Bob Neuwirth, Joan Baez, Alan Price, Tito Burns, Donovan, Derroll Adams, Allen Ginsberg

Diterbitkan

Februari 4, 2024 9:43 am

Durasi

