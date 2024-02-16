IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 553 users

Boom Bust Boom (2016)

Terry Jones presents Boom Bust Boom. The result of a meeting between writer, director, historian and Python Terry Jones and economics professor and entrepreneur Theo Kocken. Co-written by Jones and Kocken and featuring John Cusack, Nobel Prize winners Daniel Kahneman, Robert J Shiller and Paul Krugman, the film is part of a global movement to change the economic system through education to protect the world from boom and bust. A unique look at why economic crashes happen, Boom Bust Boom is a multimedia documentary combining live action with animation and puppetry to explain economics to everyone.

Terry Jones, Bill Jones, Ben Timlett

Terry Jones, Dirk Bezemer, John Cusack, George W. Bush, Zvi Bodie, Paul Mason, James Galbraith

