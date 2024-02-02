IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 6,614 users

Diterbitkan 04 October 2007

Oleh mamat

Botched (2007)

Ritchie Donovan is a professional thief whose luck has just run out. The only survivor from a heist that goes terribly wrong, Ritchie is forced to take the rap and is sent to Russia to steal a priceless antique cross locked in a safe on the penthouse floor of a Moscow skyscraper.

Kit Ryan, Caroline Sax, Charlie Watson, Catherine Dunne, Nick Thomas

Stephen Dorff, Sean Pertwee, Jamie Foreman, David Heap, Alan Smyth, Greg Jeloudov, Russell Smith, Bronagh Gallagher, Jaime Murray, Hugh O’Conor, Igor Kistol

tt0790590