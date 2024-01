IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 12,849 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 1983

Oleh mamat

Brainstorm (1983)

Two brilliant research scientists have invented a device capable of recording and playing back sensory experiences only to have devastating results when one of them records their own death.

Douglas Trumbull, Eugene Mazzola, Bob Jeffords

Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood, Louise Fletcher, Cliff Robertson, Jordan Christopher, Donald Hotton, Alan Fudge, Joe Dorsey, Bill Morey, Jason Lively, Darrell Larson, Lou Walker, Stacey Kuhne-Adams, John Hugh, Ira David Wood III, Keith Colbert, Jerry Bennett, Mary Fran Lyman, Jack Harmon, Nina Axelrod, Lana Clarkson

tt0085271