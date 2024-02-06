  1. Home
Breezy (1973)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

5,652

users

Diterbitkan

18 November 1973

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Breezy (1973)

A free-spirited young woman, Breezy, hitches a ride with an aging real estate salesman, Frank. Sensing that she just wants to use him he tries to have nothing to do with her. She’s not that easy to shake, however, and over time a bond forms between them.
Clint Eastwood, James Fargo, Tom Joyner
William Holden, Kay Lenz, Roger C. Carmel, Marj Dusay, Joan Hotchkis, Jamie Smith-Jackson, Norman Bartold, Lynn Borden, Shelley Morrison, Eugene Peterson, Lew Brown, Richard Bull, Johnnie Collins III, Don Diamond, Scott Holden, Sandy Kenyon, Jack Kosslyn, Mary Munday, Frances Stevenson, Buck Young, Priscilla Morrill, Clint Eastwood, Roxanne Tunis

Diterbitkan

Februari 6, 2024 10:00 pm

Durasi

