IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 5,652 users

Diterbitkan 18 November 1973

Oleh mamat

Breezy (1973)

A free-spirited young woman, Breezy, hitches a ride with an aging real estate salesman, Frank. Sensing that she just wants to use him he tries to have nothing to do with her. She’s not that easy to shake, however, and over time a bond forms between them.

Clint Eastwood, James Fargo, Tom Joyner

William Holden, Kay Lenz, Roger C. Carmel, Marj Dusay, Joan Hotchkis, Jamie Smith-Jackson, Norman Bartold, Lynn Borden, Shelley Morrison, Eugene Peterson, Lew Brown, Richard Bull, Johnnie Collins III, Don Diamond, Scott Holden, Sandy Kenyon, Jack Kosslyn, Mary Munday, Frances Stevenson, Buck Young, Priscilla Morrill, Clint Eastwood, Roxanne Tunis

tt0069822