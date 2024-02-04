IMDb 3.6 / 10 from 55 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 2020

Oleh LIN

Brightheart: Let Your Light Shine (2020)

Brightheart is a hero to her village. A firefly that guides all to safety night after night. However her celebrity is about to be challenged when an all singing, all dancing robot arrives in the village.

Weifeng Deng

Carrie Jo Crosby, Daisy Hamilton, Justine Huxley, Nick Hudson Murdoch, Derek Petropolis, T.J. Troy, Normandy Vamos, Skye Whitaker, Cedric L. Williams

tt11107978