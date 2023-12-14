IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,956 users

Diterbitkan 25 November 2010

Oleh mamat

Bruce Lee, My Brother (2010)

Bruce Lee, My Brother is an action-dramatic biopic of the eponymous martial arts legend as told by his younger brother, Robert Lee. It revolves around Bruce Lee’s life as a rebellious adolescent in Hong Kong before he sets off for the USA and conquers the world at the age of 18 with only US$100 in his pocket.

Manfred Wong, Raymond Yip Wai-Man

Aarif Rahman, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Christy Chung Lai-Tai, Jennifer Tse, Zhang Yishan, Michelle Ye, Gong Mi, Alex Man, Song Jia, Ou-Yang Ching, Tan Han-Jin, Angela Gong Mi, Wilfred Lau, Lee Heung-Kam, Cheung Tat-Ming, Eddie Cheung, Johnson Yuen Tak-Cheung, Alex Yen, DaDa Lo, Leanne Ho Si-Yin, Charles Ying Cheong-Yau, Chin Ka-Lok, Lawrence Cheng, Eddie Cheung, Cheung Tat-Ming, Jin Au-Yeung, Dylan Sterling, Hanjin Tan, Lee Heung-Kam, John Cheung Ng-Long, Frankie Ng Chi-Hung, Samuel Leung Cheuk-Moon

tt1482989