Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple (2018)

A large scale catastrophe is occurring across the planet. Ability users are discovered after the appearance of a mysterious fog, apparently having committed suicide, so the Armed Detective Agency sets out to investigate these mysterious deaths. The case seems to involve an unknown ability user referred to as “Collector,” a man who could be the mastermind behind the incident.

Trust and courage are put to the test in order to save the city of Yokohama and ability users across the world from the grip of Collector where the Armed Detective Agency forms an unlikely partnership with the dangerous Port Mafia.

Takuya Igarashi, Ikuro Sato, Hiroki Ikeshita

Kensho Ono, Mamoru Miyano, Kisho Taniyama, Yuto Uemura, Akira Ishida, Sora Amamiya, Rikiya Koyama, Sumire Morohoshi, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Hiroyuki Kagura, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Junichi Suwabe, Jun Fukuyama, Kazuya Nakai, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Chiaki Omigawa, Yu Shimamura

tt8391976