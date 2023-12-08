  1. Home
  Calm at Sunset (1996)

WEBRip

Usa

Drama

6.2

01 December 1996

Synopsis

Calm at Sunset (1996)

Drama about a young man who defies his parents by dropping out of college to pursue his dream of owning a fishing boat, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
Daniel Petrie
Michael Moriarty, Kate Nelligan, Peter Facinelli, Kevin Conway, Melvin Van Peebles, Gretchen Mol, Christopher Orr, Richard Donat, Richard Bright, Cecil Wright, Jeremy Akerman, Brian Jamieson, Tom Gallant, Michael Higgins, Scott Busby, Paul Rutledge, Bryan Renfro

