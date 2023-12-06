IMDb 6.519 / 10 from 5,092 users

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

A man, determined to win the neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest, makes a pact with an elf to help him win. However, the elf casts a spell bringing the twelve days of Christmas to life, bringing chaos to the small, unsuspecting town.

Reginald Hudlin, Andrea Manners, Christophe Le Chanu, Aaron Sauerland, James J.D. Taylor

Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Genneya Walton, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Madison Thomas, Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, Robin Thede, David Alan Grier, Ken Marino, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, Timothy Simons, Danielle Pinnock, D.C. Young Fly, Iman Benson, Belle Le Grand, Tiago Roberts, Trevante Rhodes, James DuMont, Ali Astin, Riki Lindhome, Catherine Dent, Kimberly Christian, Amanda Schoonover, Haiden Pino, Tom Lindsey, Pentatonix, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola, Matthew Sallee, Aidan Kennedy, Amy Johnston, Tallie Brinson, Reginald Hudlin, Kelly Younger, Stephen Tobolowsky, Preston Galli, Jenly Crespo

