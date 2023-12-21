Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Caught in the Draft (1941) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Arthur Loft,
Bob Hope,
Clarence Kolb,
Dave Willock,
Dorothy Lamour,
Eddie Bracken,
Edgar Dearing,
Ferike Boros,
Irving Bacon,
Jimmie Dodd
Sutradara
David Butler
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.5/
10from
879users
Diterbitkan
04 July 1941
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Caught in the Draft (1941)
Don Bolton is a movie star who can’t stand loud noises. To evade the draft, he decides to get married…but falls for a colonel’s daughter. By mistake, he and his two cronies enlist. In basic training, Don hopes to make a good impression on the fair Antoinette and her father, but his military career is largely slapstick. Will he ever get his corporal’s stripes?
David Butler
Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour, Eddie Bracken, Lynne Overman, Clarence Kolb, Paul Hurst, Ferike Boros, Irving Bacon, Arthur Loft, Phyllis Ruth, Edgar Dearing, Marie Blake, Dave Willock, Jimmie Dodd
tt0033455