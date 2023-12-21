  1. Home
  Caught in the Draft (1941)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

879

users

Diterbitkan

04 July 1941

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Caught in the Draft (1941)

Don Bolton is a movie star who can’t stand loud noises. To evade the draft, he decides to get married…but falls for a colonel’s daughter. By mistake, he and his two cronies enlist. In basic training, Don hopes to make a good impression on the fair Antoinette and her father, but his military career is largely slapstick. Will he ever get his corporal’s stripes?
David Butler
Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour, Eddie Bracken, Lynne Overman, Clarence Kolb, Paul Hurst, Ferike Boros, Irving Bacon, Arthur Loft, Phyllis Ruth, Edgar Dearing, Marie Blake, Dave Willock, Jimmie Dodd

Diterbitkan

Desember 21, 2023 9:50 pm

Durasi

