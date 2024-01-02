Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Christopher Columbus: The Discovery (1992) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Benicio Del Toro,
Branscombe Richmond,
Catherine Zeta-Jones,
George Fisher,
Georges Corraface,
Marlon Brando,
Rachel Ward,
Robert Davi,
Tailinh Agoyo,
Tom Selleck
Sutradara
John Glen
IMDb
4.4/
10from
3,176users
Diterbitkan
20 August 1992
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Christopher Columbus: The Discovery (1992)
Genoan navigator Christopher Columbus has a dream to find an alternative route to sail to the Indies, by traveling west instead of east, across the unchartered Ocean sea. After failing to find backing from the Portugese, he goes to the Spanish court to ask Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand for help. After surviving a grilling from the Head of the Spanish Inquisition Tomas de Torquemada, he eventually gets the blessing from Queen Isabella and sets sail in three ships to travel into the unknown. Along the way he must deal with sabotage from Portugese spies and mutiny from a rebellious crew.
John Glen
Georges Corraface, Marlon Brando, Tom Selleck, Rachel Ward, Robert Davi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Benicio del Toro, George Fisher, Branscombe Richmond, Tailinh Agoyo
tt0103962