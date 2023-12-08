IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 123 users

Chronicle of a Passion (1973)

After World War I, widower Renier has returned to his estate Horlebecq. His sole diversion is his correspondence with the Parisian Rolande, who he met during the war. Even though his family is pressuring him into marrying his sister-in-law Emily, Renier stays obsessed with Rolande and even visits her in Paris. She manages to persuade him to invest large sums of money into the “Academie de Beauté” in Paris. His reckless investments and breaking off his engagement with Emily leads to unbearable tensions at Horlebecq…

Patrick Hella, Peter Simons, Roland Verhavert

Jan Decleir, Elizabeth Teissier, Liliane Vincent, Raoul de Manez, Robert Marcel, Hilde Uitterlinden, Rudi Van Vlaenderen, Luc Philips, Veerle Wijffels, Ann Christy, Guido Claus, Sandra Gail Collins, Ivan Cornette, Marie-Paule Mailleux, Véronique Steeno, Dora van der Groen

tt0069189