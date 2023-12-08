  1. Home
  2. Drama
  Chronicle of a Passion (1973)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Belgium

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

123

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 1973

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Chronicle of a Passion (1973)

After World War I, widower Renier has returned to his estate Horlebecq. His sole diversion is his correspondence with the Parisian Rolande, who he met during the war. Even though his family is pressuring him into marrying his sister-in-law Emily, Renier stays obsessed with Rolande and even visits her in Paris. She manages to persuade him to invest large sums of money into the “Academie de Beauté” in Paris. His reckless investments and breaking off his engagement with Emily leads to unbearable tensions at Horlebecq…
Patrick Hella, Peter Simons, Roland Verhavert
Jan Decleir, Elizabeth Teissier, Liliane Vincent, Raoul de Manez, Robert Marcel, Hilde Uitterlinden, Rudi Van Vlaenderen, Luc Philips, Veerle Wijffels, Ann Christy, Guido Claus, Sandra Gail Collins, Ivan Cornette, Marie-Paule Mailleux, Véronique Steeno, Dora van der Groen

Diterbitkan

Desember 8, 2023 7:14 pm

Durasi

