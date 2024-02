IMDb 8.3 / 10 from 13,087 users

Diterbitkan 11 April 1975

Oleh mamat

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Mischievous botany professor Parimal Tripathi plays a little trick on his brother-in-law Raghav. Jealous of the high esteem in which his own wife, Sulekha, holds the other man, Parimal decides to impersonate Raghav’s new driver. Laying the groundwork for a series of hilarious misunderstandings, the disguised professor throws doubt on his wife’s fidelity and gets his best buddy, Sukumar, to help out by impersonating Parimal.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Nityananda Datta

Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Govardhan Asrani, Lily Chakravarty, David Abraham Cheulkar, Usha Kiran, Keshto Mukherjee, Lalita Kumari, Dev Kishan, Harish Magan, Amal Sen

