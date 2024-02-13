IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 5,568 users

Diterbitkan 15 April 1992

Oleh mamat

City of Joy (1992)

Max Lowe is a Houston surgeon who has grown weary of the bureaucracy of American medicine. When he loses a patient on the operating table, Max impulsively decides to leave America and travel to India in the hope of finding himself. Not long after he arrives in Calcutta, Max is attacked by a group of thugs and left without money or a passport.

Roland Joffé

Patrick Swayze, Om Puri, Pauline Collins, Shabana Azmi, Ayesha Dharker, Art Malik, Nabil Shaban, Suneeta Sengupta, Shyamanand Jalan, Rudraprasad Sengupta, Anjan Dutt, Masood Akhtar, Loveleen Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Anashua Majumdar, Satya Bandopadhyay, Sujan Mukherjee, Chitra Sen, Debatosh Ghosh, Mansi Upadhyay, Shyamal Sengupta

tt0103976