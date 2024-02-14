  1. Home
  2. Drama
  Clean and Sober (1988)

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Clean and Sober (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

7,101

users

Diterbitkan

10 August 1988

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Clean and Sober (1988)

Hotshot real estate salesman Daryl has a bad cocaine habit. After embezzling his company’s money, he wakes up next to a girl who overdosed. To hide from the police, he checks into a rehabilitation program guaranteeing anonymity. Under the mentorship of counselor Craig, Daryl accepts that he has a substance abuse problem. As he falls in love with fellow patient Charlie, Daryl begins committing to a newly sober life.
Glenn Gordon Caron
Michael Keaton, Kathy Baker, Morgan Freeman, Tate Donovan, Henry Judd Baker, Claudia Christian, J. David Krassner, Dakin Matthews, Mary Catherine Martin, Patricia Quinn, Pamela Dunlap, Terri Hanauer, David A. Kimball, Veronica Redd, Sharie Doolittle, Sharon Medearis, M. Emmet Walsh, Brian Benben, Rachel Ryan

Diterbitkan

Februari 14, 2024 2:09 pm

Durasi

