  Coup de Chance (2023)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

,

Uk

,

Usa

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

3,707

users

Diterbitkan

15 September 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Coup de Chance (2023)

Two young people’s bond leads to marital infidelity and ultimately crime. Fanny and Jean have everything of an ideal couple: fulfilled in their professional life, they live in a magnificent apartment in the beautiful districts of Paris and seem to be in love as on the first day. But when Fanny crosses, by chance, Alain, a former high school friend, she is immediately capsized. They see each other again very quickly and get closer and closer.
Woody Allen, Amaury Capel, Delphine Bertrand, Eugenie Lavieille, François Guerin, Oriane Brisson-Bertrand, Faustine Chevrin, Bruna Astrié, Clément Audebrand, David Boitard, Eva Claverie
Lou de Laâge, Valérie Lemercier, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Schneider, Elsa Zylberstein, Grégory Gadebois, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Jeanne Bournaud, Anne Loiret, Sâm Mirhosseini, Sara Martins, William Nadylam, Arnaud Viard, Philippe Uchan, Alan Risbac, Éric Frey, Samantha Fuller, Emilie Incerti-Formentini, Christophe Kourotchkine, Naidra Ayadi, Constance Dollé, Juliette Plumecocq-Mech, Benoît Forgeard, Laura Malvarosa, Jamel Elgharbi, Bruno Gouery, Isabelle De Hertogh

Diterbitkan

Februari 13, 2024 6:55 pm

Durasi

