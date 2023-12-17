IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 86 users

Diterbitkan 23 May 2023

Oleh LIN

Creepypasta (2023)

Trapped in an abandoned house, a nameless man desperately searches for clues to how he got there. The answer is hidden within a series of disturbing viral videos – each of which begins to infect his mind.

Buz Wallick, Tony Morales, Carlos Omar de Léon, Paul Stamper, Daniel Garcia, Berkley Brady, Mikel Cravatta, Carlos Cobos Aroca

Angelic Zambrana, Silvia Casanova, Anthony T. Solano, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Eva Isanta, Mary O’Neil

tt12971854