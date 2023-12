IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 115 users

Crossed the Line (2014)

A young woman refuses to bow down to the local criminal kingpin who wants to take control of her late mother’s flower shop in order to run drugs. However, when he crosses the line, she and her siblings seek revenge.

Dennis Conrad

Ice-T, Caryn Ward, Vanessa Williams, La’Myia Good, Sam Sarpong, Venus Leone, Peter Vasquez, T.J. Myers

