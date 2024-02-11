IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 87 users

Diterbitkan 19 January 2024

Oleh LIN

Cult Killer (2024)

A private investigator is forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor, who is implicated in the crimes.

Jon Keeyes

Alice Eve, Antonio Banderas, Shelley Hennig, Olwen Fouéré, Kim DeLonghi, Nick Dunning, Paul Reid, Kwaku Fortune, John Wollman, Matthew Tompkins, Patrick Buchanan, Ciaran McGlynn, Chris Mohan, Sophie Amber, Daire McMahon, Aoife Kelly, Daniel Carlin

tt21151212