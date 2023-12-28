IMDb 5.938 / 10 from 8 users

Diterbitkan 22 December 2023

Oleh LIN

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case (2023)

This true-crime documentary investigates six shocking deaths in the same family and the woman at the center of the unbelievable case: Jolly Joseph.

Christo Tomy, Fazly Kabir, Jinu Thomas

Jolly Joseph, Renji Wilson, Remo Roy, Rojo Thomas, M. S. Mathew, K. G. Simon, Aloor, Nikhila Henry, Ayisha, C. S. Chandrika, Bava, V. V. Pillay, Meghna Shrivastav, Xavier, Lisamma

tt30177031