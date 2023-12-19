IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 562 users

Diterbitkan 18 November 2015

Oleh mamat

Curtain (2015)

Danni moves into a New York apartment and starts sprucing the place up. She doesn’t know the previous tenant committed suicide in very strange circumstances. Nor does she know there’s a mysterious portal to another dimension in the bathroom that’s hungry for…. shower curtains! But where does this unusual gateway hidden behind the white tiling lead? That’s what Danni and her ‘Whale Saver’ chugger workmate Tim decide to find out. It’s an investigation into a unique phenomenon full of surprise and unimaginable horror as they both enter The Yonder in a stunningly directed, creatively devised and quirky oddball gem.

Jaron Henrie-McCrea

Danni Smith, Tim Lueke, Rick Zahn, Preston Lawrence, Chuck McMahon, Gregory Konow, Martin Monahan, Lew Gardner, Lacy Marie Meyer

