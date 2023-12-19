  1. Home
  2. Horror
  3. Curtain (2015)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Curtain (2015)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Curtain (2015). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Curtain (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Curtain (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

4.7

/

10

from

562

users

Diterbitkan

18 November 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Curtain (2015)

Danni moves into a New York apartment and starts sprucing the place up. She doesn’t know the previous tenant committed suicide in very strange circumstances. Nor does she know there’s a mysterious portal to another dimension in the bathroom that’s hungry for…. shower curtains! But where does this unusual gateway hidden behind the white tiling lead? That’s what Danni and her ‘Whale Saver’ chugger workmate Tim decide to find out. It’s an investigation into a unique phenomenon full of surprise and unimaginable horror as they both enter The Yonder in a stunningly directed, creatively devised and quirky oddball gem.
Jaron Henrie-McCrea
Danni Smith, Tim Lueke, Rick Zahn, Preston Lawrence, Chuck McMahon, Gregory Konow, Martin Monahan, Lew Gardner, Lacy Marie Meyer

Diterbitkan

Desember 19, 2023 8:50 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton Curtain (2015)

Download Curtain (2015)

Download Film Curtain (2015)

Download Movie Curtain (2015)

DUNIA21 Curtain (2015)

FILMAPIK Curtain (2015)

Ganool Curtain (2015)

INDOXXI Curtain (2015)

Juragan21 Curtain (2015)

Layar Kaca 21 Curtain (2015)

LK21 Curtain (2015)

Movieon21 Curtain (2015)

Nonton Curtain (2015)

Nonton Film Curtain (2015)

Nonton Movie Curtain (2015)

NS21 Curtain (2015)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share