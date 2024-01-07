IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 6,799 users

Diterbitkan 21 August 1998

Oleh mamat

Dance with Me (1998)

Young Cuban Rafael just buried his mother, and comes to Houston to meet his father John for the first time. The difficult part is that John doesn’t know he is Rafael’s father. John runs a dance studio, and everyone prepares for the World Open Dance championship in Las Vegas. It soon becomes clear Rafael is a very good dancer, and Ruby is the biggest hope for the studio at the championship.

Randa Haines

Vanessa Williams, Chayanne, Kris Kristofferson, Joan Plowright, Jane Krakowski, Beth Grant, Victor Marcel, Harry Groener, William Marquez, Bill Applebaum, Angelo Pagán, Erika Landin

tt0120576