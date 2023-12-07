IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 40 users

Daredevils (1928)

Leonard Buczkowski’s feature debut in 1928 is the first Polish film super-production – made with the participation of many military formations, with innovative battle scenes, epoch-making weapons and the latest technical achievements.

Leonard Buczkowski

Jerzy Kobusz, Marian Czauski, Irena Gawecka, Boleslaw Szczurkiewicz, Aleksander Starza, Marek Ozóg

