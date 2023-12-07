Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Daredevils (1928) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Poland
Bintang film
Aleksander Starza,
Boleslaw Szczurkiewicz,
Irena Gawecka,
Jerzy Kobusz,
Marek Ozóg,
Marian Czauski
Sutradara
Leonard Buczkowski
IMDb
6.8/
10from
40users
Diterbitkan
28 August 1928
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Daredevils (1928)
Leonard Buczkowski’s feature debut in 1928 is the first Polish film super-production – made with the participation of many military formations, with innovative battle scenes, epoch-making weapons and the latest technical achievements.
tt0170647