WEBRip

Poland

Drama

War

6.8

10

40

users

28 August 1928

mamat

Daredevils (1928)

Leonard Buczkowski’s feature debut in 1928 is the first Polish film super-production – made with the participation of many military formations, with innovative battle scenes, epoch-making weapons and the latest technical achievements.
Leonard Buczkowski
Jerzy Kobusz, Marian Czauski, Irena Gawecka, Boleslaw Szczurkiewicz, Aleksander Starza, Marek Ozóg

Desember 7, 2023 9:34 pm

