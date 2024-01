IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 2,671 users

Diterbitkan 21 May 2016

Oleh mamat

Date with Love (2016)

When a boy’s video to a female star goes viral, it scores him a date with his celebrity crush to the prom. Complications arise when the famous starlet falls for the boy’s small-town teacher.

Ron Oliver

Shenae Grimes-Beech, Andrew W. Walker, Bailee Madison, Quinn Lord, Andrea Brooks, Caroline Cave, Raugi Yu, Milli Wilkinson, Larissa Albuquerque, Michelle Creber, Chelsea Mae Leung, Drew Ray Tanner, Anne Openshaw, Kirstin Robillard, Zahf Paroo, Robert Parent

tt5615976