Despair (1978)

20 September 1978

Despair (1978)

Berlin, 1930, during the rise of Nazism. Hermann Hermann, a Russian emigrant and chocolate manufacturer, married to the capricious Lydia, loses his temper more and more every day when dealing with his workers and other businessmen; until he meets Felix, a vagrant, who seems to be physically identical to him; a disconcerting fact that leads Hermann Hermann to plot a particular way out of a fake world he actually hates.
Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Harry Baer, Elke Vogt, Stefan Zürcher, Ronald M. Scheich
Dirk Bogarde, Andréa Ferréol, Klaus Löwitsch, Volker Spengler, Bernhard Wicki, Armin Meier, Peter Kern, Adrian Hoven, Alexander Allerson, Hark Bohm, Roger Fritz, Gottfried John, Y Sa Lo, Lilo Pempeit, Ingrid Caven, Voli Geiler, Isolde Barth, Gitty Djamal, Harry Baer, Osman Ragheb, Hans Zander

Februari 10, 2024 10:39 pm

