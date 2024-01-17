  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

4.7

/

10

from

52,950

users

Diterbitkan

12 August 2005

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Deuce Bigalow goes to Amsterdam after a little accident including two irritating kids and a bunch of aggressive dolphins. There he meets up with his old friend T.J. Hicks. But a mysterious killer starts killing some of Amsterdam’s finest gigolos and T.J. is mistaken for the extremely gay murderer. Deuce must enter the gigolo industry again to find the real murderer and clear T.J.’s name.
Mike Bigelow, Elwin Looije, Mark Anthony Little, Gary Guercio, Rhodé Maris
Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin, Jeroen Krabbé, Til Schweiger, Douglas Sills, Carlos Ponce, Charles Keating, Hanna Verboom, Alex Dimitriades, Kostas Sommer, Federico Dordei, Oded Fehr, Tony Fish, Elisabetta Canalis, Willie Gault, Katie Downes, Kelly Brook, Jimmy Gardner, Monika Kuczowska, Fred Armisen, Arija Bareikis, John Farley, Norm Macdonald, Adam Sandler, Hilton Myburgh, Wimie Wilhelm, Joop Kasteel, Su-chin Pak, Veronica Devenish, Vincent Martella, Kris McKay, Andreas Wolmuth, Heather Anne Campbell, Bobbi Sue Luther, Sylvana Simons, Wes Takahashi, Roberta Aaron, Pilar Schneider, Jean Challis, Krystle Gohel, Zoe McConnell, Rebecca Rule, Nikkala Stott, Nicola Tappenden, Melanie Walsh, Erik de Vogel, Bastiaan Ragas, Astrid Knoop, Skytriss, Narsingh Balwantsingh, Micky Hoogendijk, Zoe Telford, Nicolette van Dam, Miranda Raison, Edwin Alofs, Joshua Rubin, Kenan Raven, Chantal Janzen, Rachel Stevens, Dana Goodman, Julia Lea Wolov, Cees Geel, Alex Zane, Johnny de Mol, Matthew Segal, Johnny Vaughan, Daan Schuurmans

Diterbitkan

Januari 18, 2024 2:03 am

Durasi

