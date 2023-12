IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 27 users

Diterbitkan 08 December 2023

Oleh LIN

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (2023)

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

Luke Cormican

Wesley Kimmel, Erica Cerra, Christian Convery, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Dillon, Spencer Howell, Gracen Newton, Gabriel Iglesias, Ego Nwodim, Lisa Ann Walter, Randy Pearlstein, Anthony Parnther, Windham Rotunda, Jeannette Reyes, Will Kinney, Grant Kinney, Juliet Donenfeld, Johnny Gidcomb, Luke Lowe, Matt Nolan, Lily Oliver, Carson Pak, Chrystee Pharris, Somali Rose, Marley Soleil, Benjamin Valic, Paul-Mikél Williams

tt29033964