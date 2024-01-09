Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild’s Revenge (1924) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Annie Röttgen,
Bernhard Goetzke,
Erwin Biswanger,
Fritz Alberti,
Georg August Koch,
Georg John,
Gertrud Arnold,
Hans Adalbert Schlettow,
Hans Carl Mueller,
Hardy von Francois
Sutradara
Fritz Lang
IMDb
7.9/
10from
4,893users
Diterbitkan
26 April 1924
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild’s Revenge (1924)
When Kriemhild, thirsty for revenge, marries to Etzel, king of the Huns, she invites King Gunther and his court to visit them, intending to finally take the life of the man responsible of her disgrace.
Fritz Lang
Margarete Schön, Gertrud Arnold, Theodor Loos, Hans Carl Mueller, Erwin Biswanger, Bernhard Goetzke, Hans Adalbert Schlettow, Hardy von Francois, Yuri Yurovsky, Iris Roberts, Rudolf Klein-Rogge, Georg John, Hubert Heinrich, Rudolf Rittner, Annie Röttgen, Fritz Alberti, Georg August Koch
tt0015174