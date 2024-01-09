  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Germany

Sutradara

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

4,893

users

Diterbitkan

26 April 1924

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Die Nibelungen: Kriemhild's Revenge (1924)

When Kriemhild, thirsty for revenge, marries to Etzel, king of the Huns, she invites King Gunther and his court to visit them, intending to finally take the life of the man responsible of her disgrace.
Fritz Lang
Margarete Schön, Gertrud Arnold, Theodor Loos, Hans Carl Mueller, Erwin Biswanger, Bernhard Goetzke, Hans Adalbert Schlettow, Hardy von Francois, Yuri Yurovsky, Iris Roberts, Rudolf Klein-Rogge, Georg John, Hubert Heinrich, Rudolf Rittner, Annie Röttgen, Fritz Alberti, Georg August Koch

Diterbitkan

Januari 9, 2024 5:35 pm

Durasi

