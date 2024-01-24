Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Disputed Passage (1939) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Akim Tamiroff,
Alma Eidnea,
Billy Cook,
Charles Trowbridge,
David S. Horsley,
Dorothy Adams,
Dorothy Lamour,
E. Y. Chung,
Edith Cagnon,
Elisabeth Risdon
Sutradara
Frank Borzage,
Stanley Goldsmith
IMDb
6.4/
10from
151users
Diterbitkan
25 October 1939
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Disputed Passage (1939)
A doctor’s medical studies are threatened by his infatuation with a Chinese girl. The girl returns to China, but complications ensue when she runs into him in Nanking during a Japanese bombing raid.
Frank Borzage
Dorothy Lamour, Akim Tamiroff, John Howard, Judith Barrett, William Collier Sr., Victor Varconi, Gordon Jones, Keye Luke, Elisabeth Risdon, Steve Pendleton, Billy Cook, William Pawley, Renie Riano, Z.T. Nyi, Philson Ahn, E. Y. Chung, Philip Ahn, Li Dandan, Hortense Arbogast
tt0031234