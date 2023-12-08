IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 212 users

D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic (2007)

Star actor/comedian D.L. Hughley appears in his first solo HBO special, a no-holds-barred 60-minute routine performed in front of a live audience at The Lincoln Theater, the venerable Washington DC venue. Hughley, seen previously in Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, keeps the crowd roaring with his hilarious take on politics, childhood, challenging your father to a fight, gluttony, impotence drugs, parenthood and more.

Beth McCarthy-Miller

D.L. Hughley

