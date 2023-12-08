Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Don’t Bother to Knock (1961) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Amanda Barrie,
Angela Douglas,
Beckett Bould,
Colin Gordon,
Dawn Beret,
Eleanor Summerfield,
Elke Sommer,
Gary Cockrell,
Graham Crowden,
Jane Merrow
Sutradara
Cyril Frankel
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
5.1/
10from
228users
Diterbitkan
28 May 1961
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Don’t Bother to Knock (1961)
An Edinburgh travel agent loses his keys and his fiancé in one night. A friend finds the keys and makes loads of copies with his address attached as a joke. She gives them to him as he leaves for a holiday. He gives the keys to several women he romances across the continent. He gets engaged again by phone and arranges to meet his fiancé at his flat, but the flat isn’t empty…
Cyril Frankel
Richard Todd, Nicole Maurey, Elke Sommer, June Thorburn, Rik Battaglia, Judith Anderson, Dawn Beret, Scot Finch, Eleanor Summerfield, John Le Mesurier, Colin Gordon, Kenneth Fortescue, Ronald Fraser, Tommy Duggan, Michael Shepley, Joan Sterndale-Bennett, Robert Nichols, Jerry Stovin, Gary Cockrell, Sara Luzita, Pirmin Trecu, Kynaston Reeves, John Laurie, John Grieve, Graham Crowden, Beckett Bould, Warren Mitchell, Amanda Barrie, Angela Douglas, Jane Merrow
tt0055621