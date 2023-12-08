IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 228 users

Don’t Bother to Knock (1961)

An Edinburgh travel agent loses his keys and his fiancé in one night. A friend finds the keys and makes loads of copies with his address attached as a joke. She gives them to him as he leaves for a holiday. He gives the keys to several women he romances across the continent. He gets engaged again by phone and arranges to meet his fiancé at his flat, but the flat isn’t empty…

Cyril Frankel

Richard Todd, Nicole Maurey, Elke Sommer, June Thorburn, Rik Battaglia, Judith Anderson, Dawn Beret, Scot Finch, Eleanor Summerfield, John Le Mesurier, Colin Gordon, Kenneth Fortescue, Ronald Fraser, Tommy Duggan, Michael Shepley, Joan Sterndale-Bennett, Robert Nichols, Jerry Stovin, Gary Cockrell, Sara Luzita, Pirmin Trecu, Kynaston Reeves, John Laurie, John Grieve, Graham Crowden, Beckett Bould, Warren Mitchell, Amanda Barrie, Angela Douglas, Jane Merrow

