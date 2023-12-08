IMDb 3.4 / 10 from 2,548 users

Diterbitkan 10 October 2015

Oleh mamat

Don’t Speak (2015)

A group of friends are having a party on a boat. In the distance, a small town watches them in silence. Suddenly, one of them is seriously injured and the group approach the village for help. No one attends, the few inhabitants they find order them to be quiet and disappear into the darkness. The group split for help and strange and terrifying things start to happen, some of them are killed in terrible circumstances. Those who still live, increasingly terrified, discover the reason for all these murders. If they want to leave the village alive and the house where they are locked, they will have to survive in absolute silence.

Amadeu Artasona

Natalia Jerez, Jake Klamburg, Melina Matthews, Benjamin Nathan-Serio, Jake Sullivan, Ben Vinnicombe, Amy Gwilliam, William Zurita, Saras Gil, Liliana Cabal, Pol Baulida, Antonio de la Cruz, Maria Galan, Chrys Hobbs

tt2181298