IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 4,346 users

Diterbitkan 14 July 2002

Oleh mamat

Door to Door (2002)

Sometimes the true heroes in our lives are those people who inspire us not with their superhuman accomplishments but simply by their refusal to give up in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds and the dignity in which they go about their lives. Bill Porter is one of those heroes. Born with cerebral palsy, he was told for many years that he was unemployable. But with the unwavering support of a dedicated mother and an indomitable spirit that has become his trademark, Porter did support himself as a door-to-door salesman in Portland, Ore.

Steven Schachter

William H. Macy, Kyra Sedgwick, Kathy Baker, Helen Mirren, Joel Brooks, Troy Yorke, Woody Jeffreys, Nancy Lenehan, Laurie Murdoch, Romy Rosemont, Eric Keenleyside, Brittany Tiplady, Daryl Shuttleworth, Bill Dow, Michael Shanks, Christina Jastrzembska, Mary Black, Greg Kean, Aidan Drummond, Jesse Moss

tt0274468