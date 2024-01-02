Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Downhill (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Greece
Bintang film
Loukianos Moshonas,
Lydia Fotopoulou
Sutradara
Stelios Kammitsis
IMDb
6/
10from
52users
Diterbitkan
26 September 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Downhill (2015)
On a sunny day in September, she marches down the hill of a Mediterranean island. He is driving down the road with his old car and picks her up. As they drive downhill, the missing pieces of the story unravel, and the news that so much upset her is revealed. One thing is for sure, whatever happened earlier, no one should find out. The story of a mother trying to come to terms with the admission of her son’s sexuality in an island community that is taking the first step toward the recognition of same-sex relationships.
