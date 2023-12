IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 7,692 users

Diterbitkan 15 July 1989

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (1989)

In order to wish for immortality and avenge his father, Garlic Jr. collects the dragon balls, kidnapping Goku’s son Gohan in the process. Goku, Kami, Piccolo, and Krillin unite to rescue Gohan and save the world from being sucked into a dead zone.

Daisuke Nishio

Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Hiromi Tsuru, Mayumi Tanaka, Daisuke Gori, Mayumi Shou, Kōhei Miyauchi, Takeshi Aono, Kenji Utsumi, Akira Kamiya, Koji Totani, Yukitoshi Hori, Shigeru Chiba, Joji Yanami

tt0142235