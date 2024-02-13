IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 167 users

Diterbitkan 02 November 2023

Oleh LIN

Drifter (2023)

Moritz follows a boyfriend to Berlin and is soon abandoned by him. Alone in the big city, he embarks on a journey through a wide range of queer experience. Only through a new circle of queer friends does he develop his own ideas of sexuality and masculinity, leading him to a clearer self-identity.

Hannes Hirsch

Lorenz Hochhuth, Cino Djavid, Gustav Schmidt, Oscar Hoppe, Marie Tragousti, Aviran Edri, Cat Jugravu, Daniela Grubert, Alexandre Karim Howard, Rabea Egg, Elaine Cameron

