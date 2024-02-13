Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Drifter (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Alexandre Karim Howard,
Aviran Edri,
Cat Jugravu,
Cino Djavid,
Daniela Grubert,
Elaine Cameron,
Gustav Schmidt,
Lorenz Hochhuth,
Marie Tragousti,
Oscar Hoppe
Sutradara
Hannes Hirsch
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.9/
10from
167users
Diterbitkan
02 November 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Drifter (2023)
Moritz follows a boyfriend to Berlin and is soon abandoned by him. Alone in the big city, he embarks on a journey through a wide range of queer experience. Only through a new circle of queer friends does he develop his own ideas of sexuality and masculinity, leading him to a clearer self-identity.
tt26389817